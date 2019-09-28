Nach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia breaks down on stage; Anuj Sachdeva pacifies her

It is not often that a strong-willed person is seen succumbing to an overpowering emotional reaction. This is exactly what happened on dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' with one of the firebrand celebrity participants – Urvashi Dholakia on the recent shoot. Nach Baliye had a different theme of costumed drama where every couple presented a special act to impress judges and score top marks.

Recently, two participating couples who had been ousted from the dance competition earlier made a smashing comeback after the wild card entry episode – Urvashi-Anuj and Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli.

During the latest shoot, Urvashi and Anuj presented a special act which centered on the theme of a woman facing a lot of difficulties in her life and still conquering all the odds to emerge victorious. After presenting the act and while waiting for the judge's comments, Urvashi had an emotional moment and broke down. Her dancing partner and ex Anuj Sachdeva supported her during this emotional moment.

Speaking about it, Anuj Sachdeva said, "Urvashi has gone through many challenges in life. Even last week, she went through a very difficult phase where her mother was hospitalised as she had suffered a heart ailment. Despite the circumstances, she was present for rehearsals and gave her 100 percent. This is one of the reasons why I admire her strength."

Recounting this act, Urvashi Dholakia expressed her feelings through her Instagram post, wherein, she wrote: "This performance was a war of our emotions, it was hard-hitting and amalgamation of multiple emotions. If you are already shaken up with the promo video, I wonder what will our performance will do to you! Watch our act tomorrow at 8 pm [sic]"

After praising their dance performance, Raveena Tandon said, "On Nach Baliye 9 if there is anyone who is a true example of woman power, it is only Urvashi Dholakia!"

