Search

Nadkarni Cup: Karnatak SA beat Iron Born 2-1

Updated: Aug 27, 2019, 12:26 IST | A correspondent

Iron Born grabbed the initiative when Aman Manghi converted a penalty in the fifth minute

Nadkarni Cup: Karnatak SA beat Iron Born 2-1
This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Karnatak Sporting Association suffered an early setback, but they recovered to defeat Iron Born CFCI 2-1 in a league match of the MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament at the Cooperage ground yesterday.

Iron Born grabbed the initiative when Aman Manghi converted a penalty in the fifth minute. But, the Karnatak outfit found the equaliser through Pawan Mali's strike in the 27th minute.

In the second session Karnatak SA scored when their reliable striker Roger Sam hit the target in the 62nd minute to take the lead and emerge winners.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbaifootballsports news

Ravi Shastri re-appointed as Team India head coach

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery Of The Day
Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali is gorgeous and graceful at age 51

Sachin Tendulkar's wife Anjali is gorgeous and graceful at age 51