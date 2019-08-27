Nadkarni Cup: Karnatak SA beat Iron Born 2-1

football

Karnatak Sporting Association suffered an early setback, but they recovered to defeat Iron Born CFCI 2-1 in a league match of the MDFA Nadkarni Cup football tournament at the Cooperage ground yesterday.

Iron Born grabbed the initiative when Aman Manghi converted a penalty in the fifth minute. But, the Karnatak outfit found the equaliser through Pawan Mali's strike in the 27th minute.

In the second session Karnatak SA scored when their reliable striker Roger Sam hit the target in the 62nd minute to take the lead and emerge winners.

