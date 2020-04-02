Nafisa Ali on the current lockdown: I'm a cancer survivor, need proper food

When most of the Bollywood actors are locked in their homes and have been constantly sharing their workout videos and also important messages, seasoned actor Nafisa Ali has shared her heartbreaking reality that has hit her hard due to the current lockdown. She's currently stuck in Morjim, Goa, and is having a terrible time, she confesses.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke candidly about her current situation and said, "The grocery shops are shut for the last six days. I'm a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I've been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetables, no fruits. We're so cut off. I'm in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time. It's only in Panjim that the situation is fine. My heart goes out to everyone.

She added, "My grandchildren's schools were shut so my daughter was anyway scared for my health and so she asked me to come to Goa. And then there was the lockdown and everything is shut here. All my medicines are finishing. The courier services are not working so I can't have them delivered from elsewhere. So what option so I have now?"

Our heart goes out to the actress and we hope that everything comes back to normal after April 14. On one hand, when the safety of the citizens is the most crucial priority, it seems the lockdown is reflecting its share of lacunae as well.

