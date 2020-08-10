Nagasaki appeals for nuke-free world on 75th anniversary

The Japanese city of Nagasaki on Sunday marked its 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing, with the mayor and dwindling survivors urging world leaders including their own to do more for a nuclear weapons ban. At 11.02 am, the moment the B-29 bomber Bockscar dropped a 4.5-ton plutonium bomb dubbed "Fat Man," Nagasaki survivors and other participants stood in a minute of silence to honour more than 70,000 dead.

The August 9, 1945, bombing came three days after the US dropped its first atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Mayor Tomihisa Taue read a peace declaration in which he raised concern that nuclear states had in recent years retreated from disarmament efforts. He also urged Japan's government and lawmakers to quickly sign the 2017 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

