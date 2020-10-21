Nagpur based Rap Artist, Young Zwann - All set to make his International Debut

Young Zwann, a young, independent and a promising artist is all set to step in the international rap scene. He has been writing and rapping since the age of 15, and was inspired by artists like Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Gunna. According to the sources, Zwann is now gearing up for his global debut with his upcoming songs.

Having debuted in a song produced by Amaal Malik – Jung, which also features international rap star RamRiddlz based out of Canada; the trio took the country by storm. Zwann's debut song had the millennials raging all over the country. The surprising fact of this song was, that this song was actually written by Zwann himself just at the age of 20.

Young Zwann is a Nagpur based rapper who believes, with his talent, he can not only channel his opinions but also use his voice to create a significant impact in the industry. Zwann is actually a very soft spoken person when it comes to things other than music and his approach to his craft and everything in life in general is quite humble, in spite of already having a debut song launched with another song in the pipeline, all this, just at the age of 21. Imitating other artists for the hype has never been his style, despite all the pressure from all things "trendy". His USP is his originalism, and that's what makes a true artist, having your own personal touch and not getting faded.

Now only time will tell if we will see another artist make it to the top billboard chart from our country, which is an achievement on its own.

