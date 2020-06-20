Nagpur Police posts Gulabo Sitabo meme to warn people against OTP scams, director Shoojit Sircar impressed

After sharing memes inspiring from films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Junooniyat, and television shows such as Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma, Nagpur Police recently put up another Bollywood-inspired meme to deliver an important message. The meme based on the recent Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, highlights important message on how to protect against cybercrime.

The meme clearly states the message that people must refrain from sharing one-time passwords (OTP) with others while shopping on online portals in order to protect oneself from losing hard-earned money to fraudsters. The meme features a still from the film to which the police department has captioned, " You may be lured for riches like Haveli (palace) and jaydaad (property), but the moment you're asked for your OTP, just say : "Kuch Keh Nahi Sakte." (Nothing can be said).

You may be lured for riches like Haveli and jaydaad, but the moment you're asked for your OTP, just say : pic.twitter.com/CULciDMVnE — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) June 20, 2020

The meme that was shared on Saturday afternoon garnered more than 508 likes and was retweeted 64 times. The users commenting on the post praised for delivering a public message without losing their sense of humour. Among those who retweeted was Shoojit Sircar, the director of the film, who said, " Absolutely right:))) wah."

Here's how the Twitterati reacted to the post.

The film's trailer, that was released earlier in May has been an inspiration for a lot of memes that made rounds on the social media. A few days ago, Mumbai Police, also shared a meme based on the film on their Instagram page, for delivering a public interest message on cybersecurity advising their followers to adopt stronger passwords for their social media profile. The meme features Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from the film's trailer, saying, "Humein godh lelo" (Adopt me), with the police department writing in the captions, "Strong password to Mumbaikars with a weak password!"

The post shared garnered 12,683 likes so far and tonnes of comments from users appreciating the wittiful post and Mumbai Police's creativity behind it, apart from praising their efforts amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Some also joked about their how strong their own passwords are and how they could not recall them while signing into their profiles.

