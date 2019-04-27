Nagraj Manjule: Working with Amitabh Bachchan is like going back to school

television

Sairat director Nagraj Manjule goes behind the mic for the promo of KBC's Marathi version

Nagraj Manjule and Amitabh Bachchan

He is set to test his hosting skills in the upcoming season of Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi version of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. Even before it hits the tube, the quiz-based show has Nagraj Manjule exploring another facet of his personality - the Sairat director has gone behind the mic for the promotional song. "I was doing the rehearsals [for the hosting duties] when the team told me that I have to sing. It's essentially a rap song. I had to rap a few lines, which was fun. Otherwise, I am just like any other bathroom singer," says Manjule sheepishly.

His connect with Bachchan goes beyond the reality show - the megastar is fronting his Hindi directorial debut, Jhund. The drama has the veteran play a retired football teacher who rehabilitates street kids by building a soccer team. "Nobody other than Amitji could have done justice to this role. Working with him is like going back to school because there is so much to learn from him."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates