Nail Polish teaser: Arjun Rampal's ride on intense emotions will give you chills

ZEE5 has been consistently releasing content across genres with never seen before storylines. The platform just released the teaser of its most awaited courtroom drama 'Nail Polish' and it is sure to give you chills. An intense, hypnotic mystery storyline in a courtroom that hinges on the uncertainty of the human mind. #ShadesOfLaw

Check out the teaser:

The platform brings together a one-of-a-kind story with a fantastic cast and the 30 seconder teaser gives the audience a first look into the film and its main characters. With Arjun Rampal in the opening scene gasping for breath under water and Manav Kaul seen challenged by his demons in an asylum. The teaser is sure to keep your nerves on edge. Catch a glimpse of this nail biting experience, because in the closing scene there's more to this than meets the eye.

Arjun Rampal who essays the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defence lawyer shares on the Teaser release of Nail Polish, "The hand with Nailpolish is the most chilling part of the teaser. The film is very intense, great talent and it's characters are so delicately layered that the narrative will definitely challenge the viewers. The screenplay will keep the viewers engaged. The teaser is just a glimpse of things to come. There is so much more that the film has to offer. Stay tuned for the complete package. Nail Polish will be the first film of 2021. Premieres 1st Jan on ZEE5."

Manav Kaul who plays Veer Singh, an enigmatic teacher and mentor of children shares on the teaser release, "Nail Polish is everything about challenging the human mind and revolves around its uncertainty. That's exactly what audiences will get from my character in the teaser. Manically driven teacher who's continuous struggle with his own reality will keep the audience guessing till the very end. Nail polish will premiere on 1st January 2021 and with ZEE5's reach, hopefully the film will get its share of voice."

A uniquely constructed murder trial where the back story and the court proceedings are seamlessly interwoven into a journey of criminal discovery that leaves the audience guessing till the very end. The film stars Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles, directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and produced by Pradeep Uppoor, Seema Mohapatra, Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Younger Productions & Dhirajj Vinodd Kapoor

'Nail Polish', an Original film will premiere 1st January 2021 on ZEE5

