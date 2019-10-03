Nail your casual look just like Ileana D'Cruz; shop here

Ileana D'Cruz was spotted in the city wearing pretty casual wear. Her grey cropped t-shirt worn inside a jumpsuit made a fantastic style statement. She nailed her attire by pairing it with black glares and flip flops.

It's time to get some great casual wear and look pretty on every outing. Check out these amazing fashionable dresses at discounted prices.

American-Elm Short Top

This short top is made of cotton, which makes the t-shirt breathable and very comfortable to wear. Its breathable fabric with half sleeves ensures your comfort whatever be the season. This top is suitable for home, office, party in all seasons. Team it with denim and sneakers to complete your look. American-Elm Short Top is available at a discounted price of Rs 399. Shop here

Uptownie Lite Jumpsuit

Made from smooth, wrinkle-resistant crepe fabric, this jumpsuit is sure to look trendy. The pockets on the side of the jumpsuit give it a chic look and add to the comfort level. The elasticated waist and comfortable hip silhouette is perfect for the Indian body type. Uptownie Lite Jumpsuit is available at a discounted price of Rs 668. Shop here

BHFashion Crepe Printed Jumpsuit

Spruce up your wardrobe with this polyester jumpsuit from Bhfashion. Wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels at a party and you are sure to make heads turn. BHFashion Crepe Printed Jumpsuit is available at a discounted price of Rs 599. Shop here

Uptownie Lite Women's Crepe Roll Up Jumpsuit

Add this jumpsuit to your wardrobe and look hip for the next casual outing you plan! Featuring a stylish yet simple neck, this jumpsuit is an ideal pick. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 425 only on Amazon. Shop here.

