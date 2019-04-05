Namik Paul to join Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast

Actor Namik Paul will soon enter the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Namik Paul to join Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast
Actor Namik Paul will soon enter the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. "Kasautii Zingagii Kay has managed to captivate audiences and establish itself as one of the premier shows in Indian television. I'm very excited to join the team and would like to thank Balaji Telefilms and StarPlus for the opportunity," Namik said in a statement.

The details of his role are yet to be revealed, but he is expected to add to the twists and turns on the show, which stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Namik is known for his performance in shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and Ek Deewaana Tha.

