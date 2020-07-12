Namit Das: OTT has increased employment

The success of his last web offering behind him, Namit Das has trained his attention towards his next, Mafia that aired on July 10. As the brightest of B-Town have been gradually opening up to the possibilities of the digital medium, Das was among those who realised its potential, early on. "It is the need of the hour and I can't imagine what the lockdown could have been without it. I was never hesitant to explore this platform," says the actor, who was last seen in the acclaimed Sushmita Sen-starrer, Aarya.

Apart from the fact that the digital medium serves as the primary source of entertainment for cinephiles, Das credits the platform for increasing employment opportunities as well. "It enables creators to come up with more stories, and actors to find employment. It has the potential to lift an actor's career," he says, quick to add that despite its immense reach, he doesn't see the platform getting the better of mediums like cinema or television. "Everything will co-exist," he says. A suspense thriller, Mafia, says Das, revolves around six friends who find themselves in unexpected situations. "[An event from the past] affects them and viewers realise that everything that looks rosy from the outside, is not actually so."

Meanwhile, Das wrapped up shooting for Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy before the lockdown was imposed. "A Mira Nair project is always on an actor's bucket list. Working with her is a dream come true."

