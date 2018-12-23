Nana Chudasama, father of Shaina NC, passes away at age 86 in Mumbai

national

Nana Chudasama was known most popularly for a banner on Mumbai's Marine Drive that carries expressive lines and messages based on national and international topics.

Pic/mid-day

Nana Chudasama, who is BJP spokesperson Shaina NC's father and the former sheriff of the city of Mumbai passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday morning in the financial capital after suffering from a brief illness.

Nana Chudasama was a jurist and also would participate in many environment and charity related events in Mumbai. This included the NGOs known as Giants International as well as I Love Mumbai.

A few years ago, the contents of this banner were later compiled in a book titled History On A Banner. Many people believed that Nana Chudasama's wit was something that would be ideal for the social media age.

In 2005, Nana Chudasama was conferred the Padma Shri in for his contribution in social causes.

