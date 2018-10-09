Nana Patekar on Tanushree Dutta's allegation: I can't say anything

bollywood

Earlier today, Patekar while speaking to the media denied the allegation, and said, 'the truth which was there 10 years back stands true even today'

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar

Veteran actor Nana Patekar against whom Tanushree Dutta has leveled harassment allegations, refrained from commenting on the issue further. When asked about not receiving support from Bollywood in this regard, he told ANI, "I can't say anything about it."

He made this statement after meeting a Mumbai based prosecutor, Ujjwal Nikam on Monday evening. Patekar's lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar was also present. Shirodkar, on being asked what the meeting was about, said it had nothing to do with Tanushree's case. Earlier today, Patekar while speaking to the media denied the allegation, and said, 'the truth which was there 10 years back stands true even today'.

Tanushree has alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film 'Horn Ok Pleasss' in 2008. She also accused him of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number for the movie. As a retort, Patekar has slapped her with a legal notice, while Tanushree filed a police complaint over the issue on Saturday.

