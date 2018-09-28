Nana Patekar responds to Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment accusation

bollywood

Nana Patekar dismisses Tanushree Dutta's accusation that he abused her 10 years ago on a film's set

Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta

Nana Patekar dismissed accusations of sexual harassment by actor Tanushree Dutta yesterday, stating that he is contemplating taking legal action. A day after the allegation re-emerged a decade after Dutta had first spoken out about it, Patekar told a news channel: "What can I do about what one says? You tell me. What does it mean by sexual harassment? We were on the set, and there were 200 people sitting in front of us. What can I say?"

Asked if he will take any legal action, he said: "I will see what can be legally done. It is also wrong and inappropriate to talk to you [media] since you publish anything... I will continue to do what I have been doing in my life."

Dutta's allegation is being considered as one that could kick-start Bollywood's own #MeToo movement. She hit out at Patekar as she chronicled her unsavoury experience when shooting with him on Horn OK Pleassss.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan found herself in the eye of a storm yesterday, when she took to Instagram to share a picture of the cast - including Patekar - of the upcoming comedy Housefull 4, in Jaisalmer. She was accused of "supporting a predator".

#MumToo movement?

Amitabh Bachchan dodged a question about the allegations against Patekar during a press interaction yesterday. "Naa toh mera naam Tanushree hai, naa hee Nana Patekar. Kaise uttar dun aapko iss sawaal ka?" Aamir Khan too stated he shouldn't comment "without knowing the veracity of something".

Also Read: Twist in Tanushree Dutta's claim accusing Nana Patekar of sexual harassment

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates