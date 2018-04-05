Nana Patekar's Aapla Manus completes glorious 50 days run

Nana Patekar's Aapla Manus raked in Rs 20 crore at the Box Office



Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar's star power saw Marathi film, Aapla Manus, celebrate 50 days last week. The film has amassed more than Rs 20 crore, which was directed by Satish Rajwade and produced by Ajay Devgn, Rohit Chaudhury, Abhinav Shukla and Manish Mishra. The thriller is a screen adaptation of Vivek Bele's Marathi play, Katkon Trikon.

"After 'Natasamrat', I was waiting for something special to come my way, a character that wouldn't leave me even after the narration and with Maruti Nagargoje (the character), I found him," Nana said in a statement. He is a complex character, something that I have never played before in Marathi cinema. He is a man of few words, has a peculiar dialect and mannerism, a characteristic that makes him so unique," he added.

The Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Ajay Devgn FFilms production is directed by Satish Rajwade. It also features Sumeet Raghavan and Irawati Harshe, who play a young urban couple and share a complex relationship with the father. The unexpected death of the father marks the entry of Senior Inspector Maruti Nagargoje into their lives. Nagargoje turns their world upside down making them question their beliefs about life and family.

Nikhil Sane, Business Head - Viacom18 Motion Pictures Marathi and Colors Marathi, said, "In the last few years Marathi cinema has evolved in many ways, especially with its great ability to deal with diverse nature of stories reflecting our literary, social and cultural values."

It's also Ajay Devgn's first Marathi film as a producer. Did the film's success spur him to present the Punjabi remake of his franchise Singham?

