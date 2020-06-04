Nancy Drew actor Kennedy McMann shares more about her role in the show

Actress Kennedy McMann said her show Nancy Drew is about reclaiming one's identity, and about mysteries that lie within. The actress, in a candid conversation, revealed a lot about her project.

How would you describe the relationship between Nancy and her father, Carson Drew?

Nancy's relationship with her father, where we pick up, is very strained. With the passing of her mother, he dealt with that grieving by delving into work and this other relationship, leaving Nancy completely alone and having to completely fend for herself in the face of losing her mother. And she harbours a lot of resentment about that. You know, she feels abandoned by him after being abandoned by her mother, in a very different sense. So, her feeling very alone in that and feel that that's entirely his fault that he's chosen to abandon her, leaves him in a very strange position, which is new for them because they're family. Growing up, Nancy and her father were always very close, so they're navigating this distance and not knowing how to bridge this gap because that bridge has collapsed between them.

View this post on Instagram these roots are made for walkin’ A post shared by Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) onMay 24, 2020 at 12:41pm PDT

What is the dynamic like between Nancy and George?

Nancy's relationship with George is strained as well. They went to high school together and they not very directly butt heads, but there were some rumours that Nancy didn't help with necessarily. And now George is her manager at The Claw and they grate on each other I think. I think that George harbours a lot of resentment for how Nancy didn't stick up for her in high school and now is a lot more aggressive towards Nancy, who is just trying to navigate this very new emotional experience in her life. And so, they're sort of butting heads, even though they discover they both have hidden mutual respect for one another, which comes up in little places. I hope to see that expanded upon in the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennedy McMann (@kennedymcmann) onMay 20, 2020 at 9:15am PDT

Does Nancy get along well with her co-workers at The Claw?

Bess is also another worker at The Claw, and she and Nancy get along pretty well. I think that there is a lot to discover there, but there are niceties that they share, certainly. With Ace, as well, they're kind of buddies. But Nancy is not letting anybody in at the start of our pilot.

Nancy Drew is set in the summer after her high school graduation when the 18-year-old thought she'd be leaving her hometown for college. Instead, when a family tragedy hits, she finds herself staying at home and working the case.

Nancy Drew Season 1 is now streaming exclusively on Voot Select.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news