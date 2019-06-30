Nani joins The Lion King world as Simba

regional-cinema

Actor Nani has been roped in to voice the iconic character of Simba in the Telugu version of upcoming live-action The Lion King. "I have been a huge fan of Disney movies since my childhood and I have fond memories of their iconic characters," Nani said in a statement.

"Simba is one such character that is a family favourite from the movie The Lion King, and when the opportunity to voice him in Telugu came my way, I was excited and thrilled! The Lion King is a perfect all-in-one family entertainer and I hope my fans and movie lovers appreciate this new role of mine," he added.

The Jungle Book fame director Jon Favreau has re-imagined the world of Disney's classic to bring alive a live-action film. He has stayed true to the classic story of Simba and used pioneering and game-changing photo-real technology, using cutting-edge tools to make the musical drama come alive on the big screen. The film will release in India on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

