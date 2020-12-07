Naomi Osaka: I don't have that many friends on Tour

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka does not have anyone whom she can call a friend on the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Tour.

During a live session with Rich Kleiman, manager of US basketball star Kevin Durant, Osaka was asked if there's any camaraderie between players on Tour, outside of their own circles or teams. Osaka replied: "I can speak for me, I don't really have that many friends on Tour. Not on purpose, but I just feel like I'm so busy that I'm sort of like in and out of the locker room."

The US Open champion explained: "I know that other players have friends who are also tennis players, but a part of me also think like everyone really wants to win a tournament. There is a thing like, you know, 'I don't want to get too close to another player.'"

