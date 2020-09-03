Naomi Osaka identifies with popular anime Naruto

Tennis star Naomi Osaka feels she has a bit of the stubbornness like the Japanese ninja character, Naruto, a popular anime series she watched as a kid.

Talking about the series, she told Highsnobiety website: "Just watching as an outsider and seeing all the work that he put in, was really cool when I was younger. He was the outcast, and then he proved himself to people, and we started believing in him. That stubbornness is something maybe I have a little bit."



Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki is a young ninja who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news