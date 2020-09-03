Search

Naomi Osaka identifies with popular anime Naruto

Updated: 03 September, 2020 11:25 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Naruto Uzumaki is a young ninja who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village

Tennis star Naomi Osaka feels she has a bit of the stubbornness like the Japanese ninja character, Naruto, a popular anime series she watched as a kid.

Talking about the series, she told Highsnobiety website: "Just watching as an outsider and seeing all the work that he put in, was really cool when I was younger. He was the outcast, and then he proved himself to people, and we started believing in him. That stubbornness is something maybe I have a little bit."

Naruto Uzumaki is a young ninja who seeks recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village.

First Published: 03 September, 2020 09:52 IST

