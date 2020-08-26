Naomi Osaka rallies to enter third round

Naomi Osaka stretches for a ball while playing Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine during the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Queens borough of New York City. Pic/AFP

Fourth-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan battled back to beat Karolina Muchova 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-2 on Monday and reach the third round of the Western & Southern Open.

Osaka, ranked 10th in the world, was playing her first match since the WTA resumed after a Coronavirus hiatus. The tournament was moved this year from Cincinnati to the National Tennis Center in New York to allow players to enter the same quarantine bubble that will be in effect for the US Open starting on August 31.

