Naomi Osaka reiterates her love for Japan

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has clarified that she loves her country after some of her recent comments were misconstrued on social media over Japan being a racist country. Naomi was vocal about her stand against racism in the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd in America.

She recently tweeted: "I know I've been attacking a lot of racist Japanese tweets the last few days, but Japan is actually a really amazing place. I really don't want to give the misconception that the entire country is racist, they just have a few bad apples like everyone else. Love you guys."

Later, in a string of tweets, she wrote: "I'm gonna be a peaceful person now." She followed it with: "My twitter fingers be itching tho."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news