Naomi Scott: Important to see women working together on screen

Actress Naomi Scott says it is important to show women on screen coming together and working as a team. "I think it's important to see women on screen, coming together, as a team, solving problems and being the ones that make a difference because that is what women do every day," Scott said.

That's what made the recent version of "Charlie's Angels" with fresh perspective important to her. Scott starred in the Elizabeth Banks directorial along with Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska. "I think all of us brought a piece of ourselves to our characters, I think that was something that Liz definitely looked for when she was casting these roles. I think that was really important for her," she added.

"Charlie's Angels", based on the TV series, is the third instalment in the film franchise following 2000's "Charlie's Angels" and 2003's "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" that had Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the starring roles. The reboot, released last year, airs on &pictures.

