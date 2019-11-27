'Narcos' star Wagner Moura: Not interested in having Hollywood-kind of career

He may have achieved global recognition with his starring role of the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in Netflix series "Narcos", but actor Wagner Moura on Tuesday said he doesn't have Hollywood dreams. The Brazilian actor, who received international fame with roles in the "Elite Squad" films and "Elysium", said Hollywood has given him great opportunities but his aim is to make films about empathy.

"Hollywood is big. It's a great working opportunity but I am not interested in having a Hollywood-kind of career," Moura said during a session, titled "The Magnificent Artist", at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The actor, whose directorial debut "Marighella" is competing in the debut category at the 50th edition of the movie gala, added, "My first film is very political. My goal is to produce and make movies about Latin people that don't have stereotypes."

Moura said his Portuguese-language film talks about the current political situation in Brazil and he felt it was important to tell this story. "There is dictatorship and torture... The film's release in Brazil was cancelled so it is nice to travel to many film festivals. "Marighella' is about this revolutionary Carlos Marighella who was a congressman, a left winger. With the situation, the only way they have is to take guns and to struggle."

The actor-director said, in 2013, when they started working on the film, the idea was to bring back the name of Marighella. "But then the film became about people who are even resisting now, not only about those people who resisted then," he added. The 43-year-old star said he enjoyed the directing process, adding acting is a more "complicated" art.

"Directing is easy. Acting is way more complicated. It's about making people get together. My actors were so good in the film that I was thinking I am not that good. They are on a completely different level." Moura was accompanied by Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers at the session.

IFFI 2019 concludes on November 28.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever