Narendra Modi accorded guard of honour, meets Nepali Foreign Minister

May 11, 2018, 20:43 IST | IANS

Modi also held a discussion with Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali about areas of mutual interest

Narendra Modi and Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar
Narendra Modi and Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali in Kathmandu on Friday. PTI 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday accorded a 21 gun salute and a guard of honour on Friday. During a ceremonial function at the Nepal Army Pavilion, the Indian leader who is on the two-day visit to the Himalayan country, then inspected the parade along with his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli.

Modi also held a discussion with Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali about areas of mutual interest. 

He is scheduled to meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandrai and Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun. Later, Modi and Oli will hold one-on-one talks followed by the delegation level talks.

