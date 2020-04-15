Narendra Modi: Be patient, follow rules to defeat Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to follow seven steps in the coming days to help the government in its fight against Coronavirus.

The seven steps which the PM asked people to follow included taking care of the elderly as they are more prone to infection, keeping their faces covered while venturing out and taking care of the poor and the needy who have been effected by the lockdown.

"... if we continue to be patient and follow rules, we will be able to defeat even a pandemic like Coronavirus. With this faith and trust, I seek your support for seven things," he said in his address to the nation.



Health workers spray disinfectant at Nawabpura in Moradabad, on Tuesday. PIC/PTI

Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

The first step was to take special care of the elderly, especially those who have chronic diseases. "We have to take extra care of them, and keep them safe from Coronavirus," he said.

The second step, Modi said, was strict adherence to the 'Lakshman Rekha' of lockdown and social distancing. "Please also use homemade face-covers and masks without fail," he said. He also urged people to follow the protocol issued by the Ayush Ministry to enhance immunity.

"Regularly consume warm water and 'kadha'," he said. The PM also stressed the need to download the Arogya Setu mobile app to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus infection.

"Take as much care of poor families as you can ... try to fulfill their food requirements ... Be compassionate towards the people who work with you in your business or industry. Do not deprive them of their livelihood," he said.

Finally, he said people should pay utmost respect to Corona Warriors – doctors and nurses, sanitation workers and the police force.

Railway services suspended till May 3

The Indian Railways on Tuesday extended the suspension of all its passenger services till May 3, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 threat. It also said that full refund of fare would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can claim the refund till July 31.

Gujarat police book Bhushan, Gopinathan

The Gujarat police have booked lawyer and activist, Prashant Bhushan and former IAS officer, Kannan Gopinathan for their social media posts on Sunday. While Bhushan has been charged for allegedly using an objectionable tweet against the Ramayana, Kannan Gopinathan has been booked for using government orders on social media to mislead people. The FIR was registered at Bhaktinagar police station, Rajkot city. Later, the investigation was transferred to the special operations group.

Airlines refuse to refund tickets

With the Centre extending the lockdown to May 3 and subsequently the suspension of all commercial passenger services also till then, domestic airlines have again decided not to refund the customers in cash for their cancelled flights and instead offer them rescheduling of tickets for a later date without any additional fee. India had imposed a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, all flights were suspended for the period.

