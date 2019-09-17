Narendra Modi birthday: Fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at temple in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): To mark Narendra Modi's birthday, an ardent fan of the Prime Minister offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi. The man Arvind Singh offered the crown at the revered temple on Monday, a day before the Prime Minister's birthday.

According to Singh, he had taken a pledge to offer the gold crown to Lord Hanuman if the Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power at Centre for a consecutive second-term. Narendra Modi represents Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

"Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed the government for the second time, he told news agency ANI.

A priest from the temple said, "He is the one who is building the nation in a way that was not done in the last 75 years. So it was decided that this crown would be offered to Lord Hanuman a day before his birthday with faith that Prime Minister Modi's and India's future would shine like gold. It is a gift for him on behalf of Kashi people."

As far as the BJP is concerned, the party is celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The party has announced several social initiatives that will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

