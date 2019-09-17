Narendra Modi birthday: Fan offers 1.25 kg gold crown at temple in Varanasi
An ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): To mark Narendra Modi's birthday, an ardent fan of the Prime Minister offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi. The man Arvind Singh offered the crown at the revered temple on Monday, a day before the Prime Minister's birthday.
According to Singh, he had taken a pledge to offer the gold crown to Lord Hanuman if the Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power at Centre for a consecutive second-term. Narendra Modi represents Varanasi parliamentary constituency.
Varanasi:Arvind Singh,a fan of PM Modi offered a gold crown to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple yesterday,ahead of PM's birthday,says,"Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed govt for the second time"(16/9) pic.twitter.com/G6ephry6nC— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 17, 2019
"Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed the government for the second time, he told news agency ANI.
A priest from the temple said, "He is the one who is building the nation in a way that was not done in the last 75 years. So it was decided that this crown would be offered to Lord Hanuman a day before his birthday with faith that Prime Minister Modi's and India's future would shine like gold. It is a gift for him on behalf of Kashi people."
As far as the BJP is concerned, the party is celebrating Prime Minister Modi's birthday as 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to September 20. The party has announced several social initiatives that will be undertaken by the party leaders across the nation during this week-long period.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday and was greeted by several leaders, including Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah
-
After getting elected for a second term in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in a historic move, abolished Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir that gave special status to the state and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh
-
A special edition of Discovery Channel's popular show 'Man vs Wild' featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with adventurer Bear Grylls. This episode not only lived up to its billing but also emerged as one of the top TV shows of the year. According to Discovery Channel, the 'Man vs Wild' show which featured PM Modi created history by garnering the highest slot viewership with 3.69 million impressions
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a super-sized victory for a second term in office. After the General Elections 2019, Modi was established as the most popular leader in decades, BJP not only surpassed its 2014 performance but also crossed 300-seat mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Narendra Modi was first elected as the 14th Prime Minister of India in 2014 after leading the BJP party to a massive win in the Lok Sabha election
A special edition of Discovery Channel's popular show 'Man vs Wild' featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with adventurer Bear Grylls. This episode not only lived up to its billing but also emerged as one of the top TV shows of the year. According to Discovery Channel, the 'Man vs Wild' show which featured PM Modi created history by garnering the highest slot viewership with 3.69 million impressions
-
Narendra Modi was born in Vadnagar, Gujarat on 17 September 1950 to Hiraben Modi and Damodardas Mulchand Modi. As a child, he helped his father sell tea and later set up his own tea stall
-
At the age of eight, he was introduced to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) and ever since he became an active member of the party. Narendra Modi became a full-time RSS worker in 1971 and the party assigned him to the BJP in 1985, where he held numerous positions within the party until 2001.
-
In early October 2001, when the then Chief Minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel was forced to resign from his post due to ill health, Narendra Modi was appointed as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Narendra Modi was administered the oath of office on October 7, 2001.
-
In August 2012, Narendra Modi achieved a unique feat when he became the first Indian politician to interact with netizens via live video chat
-
Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on 26 May 2014. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won via majority in the Lok Sabha polls and it was the first time a single party had achieved single largest majority since 1984.
-
In the 2014 General Elections, Narendra Modi stood as a candidate for the Lok Sabha in two constituencies - Varanasi and Vadodara and he won in both constituencies
-
Narendra Modi has also been declared a fashion-icon for his signature half-sleeved, crisply ironed, kurta as well as for a suit with his name repeatedly embroidered in the pinstripes that he wore during a state visit by Barack Obama, former US President
-
Narendra Modi started a radio programme titled "Mann Ki Baat" on October 3, 2014. He also launched the Digital India program to ensure that government services are available electronically, boosting manufacturing of electronic goods in the country, building infrastructure to provide high-speed Internet access to rural areas and promoting digital literacy
-
On November 9, 2016, Narendra Modi's government demonetised banknotes, with the intention of curbing black money, corruption, the use of counterfeit currency, and terrorism
-
Narendra Modi’s clarion call for marking one day as 'International Day of Yoga' received an overwhelming response at the UN. In a first, a total of 177 Nations across the world came together and passed the resolution to declare 21st June as the ‘International Day of Yoga at the UN.’
-
In 2018, Narendra Modi received the 'Champions of the Earth, UN's highest environmental award for policy leadership by pioneering work in championing 'new areas of levels of cooperation on environmental action' and the International Solar Alliance
-
Narendra Modi has also conferred the Seoul Peace Prize 2018 in recognition of his dedication to improving raising global economic growth, international cooperation, accelerating the Human Development of the people of India by fostering economic growth through social integration efforts and anti-corruption making him the first Indian to win the award. He received the first Philip Kotler Presidential Award in 2019.
-
In 2016, a wax statue of Narendra Modi was unveiled at Madame Tussaud Wax Museum in London. Gallup International Association (GIA) conducted a poll in In 2017 where Modi ranked third top leader of the world.
-
In April 2016, the Prime Minister joined the Nuclear Security Summit where he put forth a strong message on the importance of Nuclear Security at the world stage. He visited Saudi Arabia, where he was conferred the highest civilian honour of Saudi Arabia Sash of King Abdulaziz
-
Narendra Modi's powerful 'personal connect' with the people on the ground is complemented by a strong online presence. He is known as India’s most techno-savvy leader, using the web to reach people and bring about change in their lives
-
Narendra Modi shared this rare picture on Instagram captioning it as, ' I thank Portugal PM Antonio Costa for this gift, the Portugal football team's jersey autographed by Cristiano Ronaldo. Sport is an area that holds great promise as far as India-Portugal ties are concerned.'
-
Beyond politics, Narendra Modi enjoys writing. He has authored several books, including poetry. Narendra Modi begins his day with yoga, which centers his body and mind and instills the power of calmness in his otherwise fast-paced routine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday, here are interesting facts that you can not miss about the Prime Minister of India.
(All pictures courtesy/ Instagram/ Narendra Modi)
