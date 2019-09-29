Narendra Modi: E cigarettes banned to prevent youth from falling into new way of intoxication
In the latest edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Narendra Modi said several harmful chemicals are added to e-cigarettes which have a bad effect on health
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said e-cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication. He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about the use of e-cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful to health.
In the latest edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi said several harmful chemicals are added to e-cigarettes which have a bad effect on health.
Urging people to shun tobacco, the prime minister warned that e-cigarettes, which are used as a "fashion statement", are a new way of getting addicted to nicotine.
