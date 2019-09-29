MENU

Narendra Modi: E cigarettes banned to prevent youth from falling into new way of intoxication

Published: Sep 29, 2019, 12:18 IST | PTI

In the latest edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Narendra Modi said several harmful chemicals are added to e-cigarettes which have a bad effect on health

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Pic/AFP
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said e-cigarettes were banned to prevent the youth from falling into the new way of intoxication. He also said there are several misconceptions being spread about the use of e-cigarettes, including the one which says that it is not harmful to health.

In the latest edition of his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, Modi said several harmful chemicals are added to e-cigarettes which have a bad effect on health.

Urging people to shun tobacco, the prime minister warned that e-cigarettes, which are used as a "fashion statement", are a new way of getting addicted to nicotine.

