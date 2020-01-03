Narendra Modi equates opposition to CAA with protest against Parliament

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tumakuru: Lambasting Congress and its allies for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the ongoing protests were against the Parliament and called on the agitators to raise their voice against Pakistan's atrocities on its minorities for the past 70 years. He said protecting and supporting minorities of neighbouring countries who have sought refuge in India was our cultural and national responsibility.

"Those who are protesting against the Parliament of India, I want to tell them that the need was to expose Pakistan's deeds on the world stage. If you want to protest, protest and raise voice against Pakistan's deeds of the past 70 years, you should have that guts," he said.

Addressing a gathering at Siddaganga Math near Tumakuru, he said, "If you want to shout slogans, shout against the way in which atrocities are happening against minorities there; if you want to hold rallies, hold it in favour of dalits and downtrodden who have come from Pakistan [to India]. If you want to do dharna, do it against Pakistan's deeds." Pointing out that few weeks ago the Parliament passed the CAA, Modi said the Congress and its allies and the ecosystem created by them are standing up against the Indian Parliament.

Stating that Pakistan committed atrocities against Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, but the Congress and its allies dont speak against Pakistan, the PM said instead they are holding protests against those who took refuge in India to save their lives, their religion and to protect the pride of their sisters and daughters.

"They [Congress and allies] don't have time to speak against Pakistan which did the atrocities against its minorities, what is the reason why their mouth is locked," he asked. "It is our duty to help Pakistani refugees... most of the Hindus who have come from there are dalits and downtrodden... protecting them is our cultural and national responsibility... We should also help Sikh, Jain and Christians who have come from Pakistan."

Govt gives R12,000 crore to 6cr farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday disbursed R12,000 crore to six crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana (PMKSY) in one-go. He also gave away the Krishi Karman Award to the selected farmers and distributed fishing equipment to the chosen ones on the occasion. The prime minister said political considerations by the state governments in implementing the scheme have caused severe loss to the poor farmers. "Such politics has never strengthened the farmers. Our government understood your [farmers] needs, requirements and your aspirations and accordingly tried to implement the schemes," said the prime minister.

