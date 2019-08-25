Narendra Modi: Everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from Lord Krishna's life

national

On the occasion of Janmashtami, the Prime Minister said that the festival comes along providing renewed inspiration and energy

Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing on the life and teachings of Lord Krishna stated on Sunday that everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from the Supreme Being's life. In his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Narendra Modi stated that, "Everyone can find solutions to present-day problems from Shri Krishna's life. And the noble being that he was, although a millennia ago, yet it is as relevant as ever in providing solutions to problems as well as inspiration today."

The Prime Minister on the occasion of Janmashtami said that the festival comes along providing renewed inspiration and energy. "Can anyone even imagine the greatness of his personality, that even after thousands of years, the festival comes along with renewed novelty, a new inspiration, with fresh energy. What qualities should the virtue of friendship possess? Who can forget the story of Sudama? And on the battlefield, despite possessing such greatness, accepting the role of a charioteer. One feels a sense of newness in whatever he does."

With inputs from ANI

