Narendra Modi: Fire that burns in your hearts, is there inside me as well

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to two CRPF troopers from Bihar who died in the Pulwama attack on February 14

Civilians and jawans light candles in memory of the CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, in New Delhi and Bhopal, on Saturday. Pics/PTI

Begusarai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there was "fire" in his heart over the suicide bombing of a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) that killed 49 troopers.

"Jo aag aapke dil mein hai, wahi aag mere dial mein bhi hai (I feel the same fire in my heart that is burning inside you)," Modi told a public meeting after laying foundation stones and dedicating to the nation various schemes estimated to cost '33,000 crore. The inauguration was done through video-conference.

Modi also paid his tributes to two of the CRPF troopers who died in Pulwama on February 14, who hailed from Bihar — Sanjay Kumar Sinha (Patna) and Ratan Kumar Thakur (Bhagalpur). He said they had sacrificed their lives for the country. "I express my sympathies with their families."

CRPF cautions people against fake pics

The CRPF on Sunday cautioned people against "fake pictures" being circulated online of body parts of its 49 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, the deadliest terrorist strike on security forces in the Kashmir Valley in three decades. "It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united. "Please DO NOT circulate/share/like such photographs or posts," the force said on its official Twitter handle @crpfindia.

Govt withdraws security to separatists

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina on Sunday welcomed the government's decision to withdraw security cover of six separatist leaders and said he would "like them to be arrested and jailed" outside the state. The security cover of separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Hashim Qureshi, Fazal Haq Qureshi and Shabir Shah was withdrawn on Sunday, a decision that comes in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror strike.

