Narendra Modi hails ISRO for successful entry of Chandrayaan-2 into lunar orbit

The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully at 9.02 am as planned, using the on board propulsion system, India's space agency said in a statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 successfully entering the lunar orbit, saying it is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon on Tuesday. The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) manoeuvre was completed successfully at 9.02 am as planned, using the on board propulsion system, India's space agency said in a statement. Taking to social media platform, Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Team @isro on #Chandrayaan2 entering the Moon's orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon," Modi tweeted.

Congratulations to Team @isro on #Chandrayaan2 entering the Moon’s orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the Moon.



Best wishes for its successful culmination. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2019

Chandrayaan 2 was successfully placed in the moon's orbit, stated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver which took a little over 28 minutes was completed at 9:02 am. "Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) maneuver was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019) at 0902 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 114 km x 18072 km," ISRO said in a statement.

Today (August 20, 2019) after the Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI), #Chandrayaan2 is now in Lunar orbit. Lander Vikram will soft land on Moon on September 7, 2019 pic.twitter.com/6mS84pP6RD — ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2019

"Subsequently, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and enters into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the Moon. Then, it will perform a series of complex braking maneuvers to soft land in the South polar region of the Moon on September 7, 2019," added the statement. "The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Bylalu, near Bengaluru," it said.

