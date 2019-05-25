Narendra Modi is 'great man' and 'leader': Donald Trump

international

Washington: A day after ruling BJP secured a resounding victory in the parliamentary elections, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a "great man" and "leader".

Trump also telephoned Modi to once again congratulate him for their strong showing in elections.

"Just spoke to Prime Minister @NarendraModi where I congratulated him on his big political victory. He is a great man and leader for the people of India - they are lucky to have him!" tweeted Trump.

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. The saffron party, along with its allies, have secured 352 seats out of 542.

Yesterday also, Trump along with his deputy, advisor and several other American leaders tweeted to extend their wishes to PM Modi on his re-election.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" the US President had tweeted.

Meanwhile, the US State Department has also congratulated PM Modi on his electoral victory and highlighted that the Indian elections "serve as an inspiration to democracies and individuals around the world."

Scores of world leaders, right from Japan in the East to Canada in the West, have wished the BJP leader for securing a resounding mandate in the latest Indian general elections.

