Narendra Modi: Lost good friend Arun, am filled with deep sorrow

national

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Bahrain National Stadium, Prime Minister Modi said he was tied down by responsibility due to which though he is steeped in grief, he has to carry on with his duties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a huge gathering of Indian community at Manama, Bahrain, Saturday, August 24, 2019. Pic/PTI

Manama: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was in Bahrain on Saturday paid an emotional tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, describing him as a dear friend with whom he had traversed the long journey from their student days together and later in political life.

Addressing the Indian community at the Bahrain National Stadium, Prime Minister Modi said he was tied down by responsibility due to which though he is steeped in grief but still has to carry on with his duties.

"I am a person tied down by responsibility. On one side there is Bahrain, full of enthusiasm and happiness, and on the other, my country is celebrating Janmasthami. But at that moment, within me, there is deep grief, deep pain. I am subduing that and standing in your midst. From my student life, the friend with whom during our social life we walked step by step, the political life we walked together, each moment of time we were connected with each other, and faced challenges together in order to make our dreams come true. And the long journey, which I spent with my friend, Arun Jaitley, former Finance and Defence Minister, today he has left us."

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi speaks to Arun Jaitley's wife, son to express condolences

"I cannot imagine that I am so far away, and my friend has gone away. With deep pain, and sorrow... This August month! Some days ago our former foreign minister Behen Sushmaji left us. Today my friend Arun has left us. It is a moment of dilemma, on one side I am bound by the sense of responsibility, and on the other a tale of friendship that is full of emotions...Today from the soil of Bahrain I offer shradhanjali (tribute) to my brother Arun, and to his family I pray that God give them strength in this moment of sorrow."

My friend Arun Jaitley loved India, loved his party and loved being among people.



It is upsetting and unbelievable that a person I have known since our youth is no longer in our midst.



I pay my tributes to him. pic.twitter.com/lFkCXxfxqS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Earlier, in his tweets, posted from the UAE, Modi expressed his grief. He said, "With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!" [sic]

With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

"BJP and Arun Jaitley Ji had an unbreakable bond. As a fiery student leader, he was at forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency. He became a much liked face of our Party, who could articulate the Party programmes and ideology to a wide spectrum of society," Modi said. [sic]

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates