Narendra Modi meets mother Heeraben on his 69th birthday

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar on the occasion of his 69th birthday. Earlier in the day, Modi, who arrived in Gujarat late

on Monday, inaugurated the Namami Devi Narmade Mahotsav, celebrating the overflowing of the Sardar Sarovar dam. After that event, Modi reached his mother's residence and had food with her.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence, in Gandhinagar. Today is PM Modi's 69th birthday. pic.twitter.com/dVqy49fjUW — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

TV visuals showed the PM paying obeisance with folded hands to his mother, who was seen blessing her now world- famous son. Narendra Modi was to meet his mother early on Tuesday before the Sardar Sarovar event but there was a change in the schedule.

Varanasi:Arvind Singh,a fan of PM Modi offered a gold crown to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple yesterday,ahead of PM's birthday,says,"Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed govt for the second time"(16/9) pic.twitter.com/G6ephry6nC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 17, 2019

Also, an ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman at Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi to mark Prime Minister Narender Modi's 69 th birthday. The fan identified as Arvind Singh made the offerings at the revered temple on Monday, a day before the Prime Minister's birthday.



Singh said that he had taken a pledge to offer the gold crown to Lord Hanuman if the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi parliamentary constituency, returns to power at Centre for a consecutive second-term. "Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, I took a vow to offer gold crown weighing 1.25 kg to Lord Hanuman if Modi ji formed the government for the second time," he told ANI.

"He is the one who is building the nation in a way that was not done in the last 75 years. So it was decided that this crown would be offered to Lord Hanuman a day before his birthday with faith that Prime Minister Modi's and India's future would shine like gold. It is a gift for him on behalf of Kashi people," a priest said.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates