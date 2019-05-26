Narendra Modi meets Venkaiah Naidu, Jaganmohan Reddy

national

Pic/ANI

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Jaganmohan Reddy, who is set to form a government in Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reddy presented Modi a bouquet and a shawl. Other YSRCP leaders were present at the meeting at the Prime Minister's residence.

Delhi: YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. V Vijaya Sai Reddy and other leaders of YSRCP were also present. pic.twitter.com/227596XZEx — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019

Reddy, whose party registered a landslide win in the Assembly elections by winning 151 seats, ousted the N. Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

YSRCP is the fourth largest party in the Lok Sabha. It won 22 parliamentary seats.

Earlier, the YSRCP had made it clear that it would support any party or grouping provided Andhra Pradesh got special status.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at his official residence in New Delhi.

Wearing a white kurta and churidar with a yellow stole around his neck, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed with a bouquet of lilies by the Vice-President's wife M Usha.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, today. pic.twitter.com/DD1bhtqakf — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019

Along with three photos from the meeting, Vice-President Naidu tweeted that the two had breakfast together and chatted about "strengthening Parliamentary institutions" and increasing the pace of development in the country.

This visit by PM Modi comes a day after he was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP parliamentary party and the NDA, to head the government for a second term.

PM Modi had visited party veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi on Friday, to seek their blessings after emerging victorious in the national elections.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi met President Ram Nath Kovind and staked claim to form the government at the centre. Kovind, as per powers vested in him by the Constitution, appointed Modi to the office of Prime Minister of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to receive congratulatory calls from leaders across the globe for returning to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

The prime minister received telephone calls from Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman, Emir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British PM Theresa May and former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies