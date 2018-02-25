Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Day-to-day safety should be part of our lives

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' radio broadcast, he also said the country was looking beyond the concept of women's development and talking in terms of development being led by women

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged the people to inculcate safety in their day-to-day lives, stressing that India had to become a "risk-conscious" society.

Women today were leaders in various spheres of life. he said, calling it a positive step. Modi also urged women in rural areas to become a part of an initiative for "clean energy and green jobs" through the recently-launched "Gobar dhan" programme under which livestock waste including cow dung in villages would be used to generate clean energy.

