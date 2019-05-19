Narendra Modi: One vote will shape India's development trajectory

national

Voting took place across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spanning seven states and a Union Territory across the north, central and east India in the final of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to voters to exercise their right in record numbers and said that one vote will shape India's development trajectory.

"Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India's development trajectory in the years to come.

"I also hope first-time voters vote enthusiastically," Modi, who is in Kedarnath, said in a series of tweets.

Today is the final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I urge all those voting in this phase to vote in record numbers. Your one vote will shape India’s development trajectory in the years to come. I also hope first time voters vote enthusiastically. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 19, 2019

Prayed at the Kedarnath Temple. Har Har Mahadev! pic.twitter.com/ox7LMCZmfi — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2019

Voting took place across 59 Lok Sabha constituencies spanning seven states and a Union Territory across the north, central and east India in the final of the mega seven-phase electoral exercise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, to visit Badrinath on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday offered prayers at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the general election came to a close.

On Sunday, he is expected to be in Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand's 'char dham' religious circuit.

Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at devotees at Kedarnath temple. pic.twitter.com/McwljONvMR — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2019

Dressed in a grey traditional Pahari attire, Modi offered prayers for about 30 minutes and undertook a circumambulation of the Kedarnath shrine situated at a height of 11,755 feet near the Mandakini river.

The prime minister then went inside a cave near the shrine to meditate. Draped in a saffron shawl, Modi was seen meditating at the holy cave.

Rudraprayag's district collector Mangesh ghildiyal said devotees were not allowed to enter inside the temple premises when Modi was offering prayers.

The prime minister also took stock of development work in the temple town. Uttarakhand chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh briefed the prime minister about the restoration work in the Kedarnath shrine. Modi later took an all-terrain vehicle to review the reconstruction work.

This is Modi's fourth visit to the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in the last two years.

The portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines reopened for devotees earlier this month after the winter break.

BJP Uttarakhand president Ajay Bhatt said Modi's trip is "just a spiritual visit", and the people of the state are excited about it.

Stringent security arrangements were made for the prime minister's visit, Director General of Police (law and order) Ashok Kumar said.

The prime minister arrived at the Jolly Grant airport in the morning and then went directly to Kedarnath, officials said.

The Election Commission gave its nod to the visit while "reminding" the Prime Minister's Office that the model code of conduct is still in force.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies