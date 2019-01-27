Narendra Modi: Over 89,000 people in TN benefited from Modicare

national

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said here that over 89,000 people in Tamil Nadu have benefited from the Centre's Modicare health insurance scheme.

He made the remarks at a public rally here after he laid down foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated super speciality blocks at Rajaji, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges.

At the rally, Modi said that about 1.57 crore people were under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana or Modicare in Tamil Nadu. He also said that a sum of Rs 200 crore has been authorised towards their treatment expenditure.

The insurance scheme provides cover for upto Rs 500,000 and covers over 10 crore families. The Prime Minister also said that more than 30 per cent additional medical seats have been added during the past four-and-half years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre's rule.

According to Modi, the Centre was committed to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025 and complimented the Tamil Nadu government for upgrading the TB hospital in Chennai.

Speaking about AIIMS, Modi said it has cultivated a brand image for itself in the healthcare sector. He said this brand of healthcare is being taken to all parts of the country.

