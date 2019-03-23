Narendra Modi pays tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day

Updated: Mar 23, 2019, 12:53 IST | ANI

"I bow to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day. The tale of their courage and valour will continue to inspire generations," Prime Minister Tweeted

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru on their death anniversary and said there story of supreme sacrifice will continue to inspire generations.

"I bow to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day. The tale of their courage and valour will continue to inspire generations," Prime Minister Tweeted.

On March 23, 1931, the three revolutionary freedom fighters were hanged to death, a few hours ahead of schedule, in the Lahore conspiracy case.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also paid tributes to the three freedom fighters and wrote on the micro-blogging site, "On Martyrdom day of Shaeed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, we, remember their supreme sacrifice for the motherland and pay them our respectful tributes. The great martyrs have always been the inspiration for every Indian."

