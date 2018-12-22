Narendra Modi: Proud of Jammu and Kashmir Police

national

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the valour of police forces of the country, especially from Jammu and Kashmir for their role in countering terrorists.

The PM's praise came on the day when six Kashmiri militants were gunned down by a joint team of the Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and men from special operations group (SOG) of the state police.

The killed militants belonged to Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, an Al Qaeda-affiliate Zakir Musa group.

Soliha, the deputy of Zakir Musa, also known as Rehaan Khan, was killed in the encounter in the Tral area after the group of hiding militants fired at security forces who had surrounded the Arampora village following specific inputs about the terrorists' presence.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony at the Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police at Kevadiya in Gujarat, Modi said he was "proud of the police force in Jammu and Kashmir for their role in countering terrorists, and successfully engaging them".

According to an estimate, the current year saw the highest number of individuals being killed in conflict in the last one decade. The toll is estimated to be as high as 413 persons, including 237 militants, 94 civilians and 81 armed forces personnel.

Out of the 237 militants, 163 were killed since June this year, the month when Governor rule was imposed after BJP broke its alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, bringing down the government.

Last week also, three militants, including two minors, were gunned down by the security officers in the outskirts of the state capital Srinagar. The militants belonged to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, sources said.

