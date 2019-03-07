Narendra Modi releases visually impaired friendly coins

national

An official release said that various new features had been incorporated in the new series of circulation coins to make them more easy for the blind

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a new series of coins which are friendly to the visually impaired.



The coins, in denomination of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20, were released at a function at his residence here where blind children were invited.



Addressing the gathering, Modi said the "new circulation coins" with various differentiating features will greatly aid the visually impaired and that the government was sensitive to make every initiative "Divyang friendly".



An official release said that various new features had been incorporated in the new series of circulation coins to make them more easy for the blind.



The size and weight of the coins increases from lower to higher denominations. The newly included coin of Rs 20 is 12-sided. The rest of the coins are round in shape.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever