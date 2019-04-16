Narendra Modi slams Rahul Gandhi over 'all Modis are thieves' remark

national

Targeting the Congress, Modi said Naxal influence in the area where BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed by them, had been considerably reduced

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "why are all Modis thieves" barb, adding using derogatory language has become synonymous with the "naamdar" (dynast).

Addressing a rally, Modi said it has become a fashion for the "Namdar" to speak in derogatory terms. "Is this the language to speak? We have to throw out such people. Abusive language is the norm. The Sahu community here would have been called Modi in Gujarat.

Are they all thieves," Modi said. Targeting the Congress, Modi said Naxal influence in the area where BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed by them, had been considerably reduced. "Why did this happen now," he said, referring to the Naxal attack which claimed Mandavi's life.

Mandavi and four security personnel were killed last Tuesday when their convoy was attacked by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district. Modi claimed that the Congress was "hand in glove" with naxals. "Perpetrators of violence and terror are dancing with joy after Congress manifesto assurances. Will you allow Congress to compromise on your national security," he said.

"The Congress is encouraging naxals in Chhatisgarh," Modi said. Encouragement to naxalism is seen in Congress manifesto which calls for scrapping of sedition law, he said. "Congress ka haath vikas ke saath ya vinash ke saath," he said.

"Does Chhattisgarh want landmine or electricity and water pipeline," he added. Modi said the Ayushman Bharat scheme has been stopped in Chhattisgarh after the Congress government came to power in the state last year.

Similarly, the state government had stopped sending list of farmers who will be beneficiaries of the PM Kisan yojana, he said. Modi said on May 23 when "Modi sarkar" will be re-elected, the PM Kisan yojana will be implemented and a host of other schemes for farmers would also be initiated including pension for farmers, farm labourers and small traders. Modi accused the Congress of doing a PhD in betraying people.

"Its neeyat and niti (intention and policy) are not clean. Ek parivar ki gulami (slavery of one family) is the Congress party's identity," he said. The Congress poll manifesto will give an open license to those who misguide peaceful tribals in forests, Modi said referring to naxals.

The Congress' panja (palm) wants our armed forces to be stripped of their special powers and weaken them, Modi said. Congress party's poll promise to strip the army of special power has led to celebration among those forces who are engaged in spreading violence, Modi said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates