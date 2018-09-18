Narendra Modi: Some lesser known trivia about India's 14th Prime Minister

national

From being a staunch politician to being an intelligent person and leading the world's largest democracy; these are the few facets of Narendra Modi's illustrious yet colorful life

Narendra Modi

September 17, marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 68th birthday. Narendra Modi is a man known for many facets of his life. From being a staunch politician to an intellectual person and ferocious speaker, these are the few facets of his illustrious yet colorful life. Narendra Modi was born as the third child (out of six) to Damodardas Mulchand (father) and Heeraben Modi (mother). Modi is considered as one of the most successful self-made leaders in the world as he belongs to an oil-pressing community who is considered as the Other Backward Community (OBC) in India and has no political background in his family.



Here are some lesser-known facts about Narendra Modi, the 14th Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, India.

As a child, Narendra Modi wanted to join the army. He dreamt to serve in the Indian Army and also wanted to study in the Sainik school located nearby Jamnagar but couldn’t join because his parents couldn't afford to pay the fees as there was no money at home.

Did you know? During his childhood, the young and vibrant Modi served as a volunteer to the India army at the railway stations during the Indo- Pak war of 1965. He also helped the flood victims in Gujarat that took place in 1967.

Modi left his home at the age of 17 when most teenagers think about their career at that age. Narendra Modi decided to leave home to travel across India. This brave decision changed the course of his life as during his travel he came across many cultures of India and met different people. Did you know? During this period Modi also visited the Himalayas and spent almost two years as a sanyasi with the yogic sadhus. These travels marked a lasting impression on the young Modi.

Did you know? Modi's father Damodardas Mulchand had a tea stall at Vadnagar Railway Station in Gujarat and young Narendra Modi often lent his hands in selling tea at the station. This is the most sought-after fact about Narendra Modi and he has been seen mentioning this several times in his speeches and even after he became the 14th Prime Minister of India. This is truly a rags-to-riches story of this dynamic leader.

Do you know what was Narendra Modi's very first job? Well its shocking and surprising to know that When Modi joined RSS, his first job was to mop the floor at the RSS Headquarters in Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi is BJP's lucky charm. Wondering why? Well, when Modi joined BJP in 1987, the same year BJP won Ahmedabad Municipal Elections and since then it never lost the Municipal Elections in Ahmedabad. In the Ahmedabad Municipal Elections of the year 2000, BJP lost, ironically, Narendra Modi was outside of Gujarat at that time.

Did you know? Young Narendra Modi was engaged to a local girl, Jashodaben Narendrabhai Modi, while he was still a child. Modi got engaged at the tender age of 13 years but married when he was 18.

For a fact do you know why Modi is such a ferocious speaker and staunch politician? Well, it is because Narendra Modi did a three-month course in the United States of America on Image Management and Public Relations. This course eventually helped him to refine his personality and impact as a great leader in India. Modi also has an M.A. degree in Political Science from Gujarat University.

The staunch politician is also a great student and disciple. Modi is a great follower of Swami Vivekananda and has read a number of books on Swami Vivekananda from page-to-page.

Suprise! Suprise! After President Obama, Narendra Modi is the world’s most followed leader on Twitter, accounting for more than 40 million followers and counting.

Did you know? In the year 2005, the United States of America denied a visa to Narendra Modi citing his failure to curb the communal riots that took place in Gujarat in back in 2002.

Did you know that Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014? In the year 2010, when Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, United Nations awarded Gujarat as the 2nd best state in the world.

Fun fact: Narendra Modi is considered as India’s most techno-savvy leader. Not only he is an active and popular leader on Twitter but he remains active on social media platforms including such as Facebook, Google+, Instagram, Linkedin, and other forums.

Do you know that Modi is a patron of Hindi language? And it is justified by the fact that he always puts his signature in Hindi, whether it is any casual occasion or for an official document.

Did you know? Narendra Modi’s fashion choices have always drawn media attention. Although Modi isn't a fashion icon or considered as one. What many don't know is that he is brand conscious or to be precise- he buys from a certain brand called ‘Jade Blue’ which is an Ahmedabad based textile company.

Did you know? Shinzo Abe, The Prime Minister of Japan follows only 17 people on the social networking site Twitter, and Narendra Modi is one of them.

Do you know that Prime Minister Modi is also an author and poet? Modi is fond of writing poems and loves photography. He writes in Gujarati and has also written some books. The photographs clicked by him have also earned an exhibition. HIs famous book is 'Sangharsh Ma Gujarat'.

