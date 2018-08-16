Narendra Modi thanks Portuguese PM for writing article on Independence Day

national

"I thank Mr. Antonio Costa, the Prime Minister of Portugal for penning a wonderful article on the occasion of India's Independence Day, in one of Portugal's leading newspapers," Modi tweeted on Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday thanked his Portuguese counterpart António Costa for penning down an article on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

"I thank Mr. António Costa, the Prime Minister of Portugal for penning a wonderful article on the occasion of India's Independence Day, in one of Portugal's leading newspapers," Modi tweeted.

Costa, who is of Indian origin, penned the article in Portuguese newspaper 'Diario de Noticias'. Goa was a Portuguese colony until 1961.

