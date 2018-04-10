Narendra Modi to fast on April 12 against disruption in Parliament

Apr 10, 2018, 18:50 IST | mid-day online desk

This will be part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's day-long hunger strike that day to protest against the disruption of Parliament by the opposition

In protest of the complete washout of the Parliament's budget session due to protests by opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be sitting on a fast on April 12. 

"The Prime Minister will observe a fast even while engaged in his official duty and official engagements," BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narsimha Rao told IANS.

This will be part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's day-long hunger strike that day to protest against the disruption of Parliament by the opposition. BJP President Amit Shah will observe a hunger strike at Hubli in Karnataka while party MPs will fast in their constituencies.

