Narendra Modi to feature on iconic TV show 'Man Vs Wild'

national

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to feature in Discovery's iconic and hugely popular franchise 'Man Vs Wild' with world-renowned survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls

Narendra Modi during one of his interviews. Pic/ ANI

The energetic Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, plus a fearless and renowned adventurer and India’s oldest National Park situated in the lush green forests of India’s Uttarakhand, where wild animals roam free…Sounds interesting?

This is what the world will watch during the historic Discovery Exclusive, ‘Man Vs Wild with Bear Grylls & PM Modi.’

This special episode, which has been shot in the Jim Corbett National Park, will be a frank and freewheeling journey, throws light on wildlife conservation, highlighting issues related to environmental change. The adventurous pair even have to make a raft & cross a jungle river together!

Intimate and interesting:

One of the most unmissable parts of the programme is the Indian Prime Minister talking at length about his own experiences of living in the midst of nature and demonstrating his adventurous side.

Speaking about the show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it. For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature. It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest.”

Privilege to take PM Modi on an adventure:

“It is such a privilege to be taking Prime Minister Modi on an adventure into the Indian wilderness and I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation,” said, Bear Grylls.

Showtime: 12th August, 9 PM on Discovery

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever