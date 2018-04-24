Narendra Modi to visit Nepal on May 11

Modi's trip comes just a month after his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli visited India and mended ties with Indian establishment that touched a low after the economic blockade along the Nepal-India border in 2015-16.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day state visit to Nepal on May 11. Modi's trip comes just a month after his Nepali counterpart K.P. Sharma Oli visited India and mended ties with Indian establishment that touched a low after the economic blockade along the Nepal-India border in 2015-16.

This is the third time Modi is visiting Nepal after assuming the office in 2014. Oli on Monday said the visit will begin from May 11. Modi's visit to the Himalayan country was decided during the Nepali leader's tour to India, he said. Modi will visit Janakpur, which he wished to see in 2014 but could not. The chances of him visiting the famous Hindu pilgrimage site Muktinath are also on the cards.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Sigh Puri met Lal Babu Raut, the Chief Minister of Province no 2 in Janakpur on Sunday and held discussion about the preparation of the visit where Modi will bestowed a civic reception in the city.

