Naresh Chaddi's death: Court rejects closure report, orders probe

In a major blow to the Khadakpada police, the Kalyan court on Monday rejected its closure report in the suspicious death of gangster Naresh Pahalajani alias Naresh Chaddi and ordered further investigation. The decision comes weeks after the deceased's family challenged the report, alleging that the investigating officer did not probe the murder.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Kalyan division Anil Powar had filed the closure report in October, citing accidental death case.

"We presented all the points before the honourable court... how police machinery, specially ACP Powar, is protecting accused Congress corporator Godhumal Kishnani, his son Pravin Kishnani and Chaddi's caretaker Ravi Valecha. This was done even though reports from doctors of JJ Hospital ruled out natural death..." said advocate Deepak Mishra, counsel for Chaddi's brother Raju Pahalajani.

Add MCOCA, NDPS Act

Mishra added that he also informed the court that investigation was not done in the past five years. "Police have given sufficient time to the accused to destroy all evidence. After hearing our points, the court allowed our protest application for further investigation into the matter."

"The case must be investigated under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Mishra said, adding that the police had earlier claimed that Valecha would procure drugs for him. MCOCA deals with organised crime and terrorism. Raju Pahalajani welcomed the court's order and said, "Satyameva Jayate! The truth prevails. This is a big blow to ACP Anil Powar, who jumped into the case to protect the accused trio."

"The delay in case registration raises questions mark on ACP Powar who, at first, was not willing to register an FIR even after forensic findings clearly said in December 2019 that my brother Naresh died of 'asphyxiation due to smothering associated with contusions and abrasions on his body' and his death was 'unnatural'," he said.

"The intention of ACP Powar is questionable because after much hue and cry, the FIR was registere d four years after my brother was murdered in February 2016. Then, he himself took over the investigation in the case, without any order from his superiors. He (ACP Powar) kept us in dark that investigation is halted after March, when he told me that police were busy in pandemic duty," Raju said.

Powar must be sacked

"ACP Powar must be sacked with immediate effect for trying to further mess up my brother's murder case," Raju said. ACP Powar remained unavailable for comment.

Serving inspector Bhimraj Ghadge said, "This is a major blow to the Thane police who are in the habit of filing closure reports in criminal cases related to extortion, criminal intimidation, assault, murder, forgery, filed against Kishnani and his son Pravin."

"In the past, central police station in Ulhasnagar and Bazarpeth, and Khadakpada police stations in Kalyan have filed closure reports in criminal cases filed against father-son duo," said Ghadge who hailed the court's decision to re-investigate the case.

Timeline of events

. February 3, 2016: Naresh Chaddi found dead in mysterious circumstances by his wife Deepa and an accidental death report is registered at Khadakpada police station

. December 19, 2019: Forensic findings state his death was unnatural

. February 29, 2020: FIR u/s 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) registered against Kishnani, Pravin and Valecha

. October 1: ACP Anil Powar files closure report in Kalyan court

. November 26: Chaddi's brother files protest petition against closure report

. December 14: Kalyan court accepts the protest petition and allows further investigation

