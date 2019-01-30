Nargis Fakhri annoyed with press prying into personal life; leaves Amavas promotions midway

bollywood

Said to be annoyed by the press prying into her personal life, Fakhri leaves Amavas promotions midway, flies out of the country leaving producers in the lurch

Nargis Fakhri

The horror flick, Amavas, was being touted as the comeback vehicle of Nargis Fakhri, who had gone missing from the big screen after Banjo (2016). The actor had flown down to India in the first week of January to promote the Bhushan Patel-directed movie that is slated to hit screens on February 8. However, after honouring her promotional commitments for a week, Fakhri, we hear, has quietly slipped out of Mumbai, leaving the producers and actor Sachiin Joshi in a lurch.



A still from Amavas

Says a source close to the production, "Nargis was present at the trailer launch on January 5, post which a string of interviews and promotional appearances on reality shows were lined up for the next 10 days. While she did her round of interviews on January 6 and 7, she refused to answer questions regarding her alleged break-up with Matt Alonzo, and the supposed rekindling of romance between Uday Chopra and her. Her tantrums started over the next two days - during one of the interviews, presumably irritated by the press prying into her personal life, she back-answered a reporter when asked about Uday. She also cancelled a few interviews that were slated for January 9."



Uday Chopra

Joshi and Fakhri were to make an appearance on the reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. However, she did not show up for the shoot. "The film's team was shocked when they heard that she had left the country. Since then, they have been requesting her to return, but there has been no response from her end." Buzz suggests that the movie's release was pushed for Fakhri. "The film was earlier scheduled to release on January 18. But the makers postponed it because they felt it would benefit from her presence at promotions."

The spokesperson of the production house confirmed the news, saying, "Nargis was supposed to stay back in India till January 15, but she left on January 11. She refused to inform us about it. Since then, we have been trying to reach her and get her dates, [but she] hasn't given any clarification on her availability." Fakhri remained unavailable for comment.

