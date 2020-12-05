Narsingh Yadav ready for World Cup after testing COVID negative

Wrestler Narsingh Yadav's participation in the upcoming World Cup in Serbia was confirmed on Friday after he returned a negative test for COVID-19. Narsingh had replaced Jitender Kinha in the 74kg in the Indian squad but was rendered doubtful for the competition after testing positive for the virus.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) confirmed that he will travel to Belgrade on December 14. “I just had minor cold, there was no fever or any other symptom for virus, so I knew that it [test] will be negative. I have been training well for this tournament. We will do well in Serbia,” Narsingh said.

